🚔 Fort Belvoir Public Safety Roles with Multiple TS/SCI Openings

Fort Belvoir is buzzing with high‑impact intel and ISR roles right now, especially for folks with TS/SCI and solid military or IC experience.

Here are several cleared jobs where your skills directly support national security and special operations.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (office environment)

(office environment) Type: Full-time, 8-hour day shift

Full-time, Salary: $70,000 – $81,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly

Experience: 4+ years intelligence; Bachelor’s or MOS equivalent

You’ll turn real-world intelligence needs into clear, multi‑INT collection requirements (GEOINT, MASINT, SIGINT, HUMINT) for USCENTCOM ISR operations. Good fit if you like working with analysts, managing priorities, and keeping ISR assets focused on the highest‑value targets.

Notable perks: health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition help, parental leave, and more.

Posting: 09/01/2026 – Until Filled (timeline may change based on business needs).

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Full-time, Salary: $119,000 – $161,000 (experience/location dependent)

(experience/location dependent) Clearance: Current TS/SCI , CI or lifestyle poly (or willing to take one)

, CI or lifestyle poly (or willing to take one) Experience: 8+ years related; certified HUMINT collector; multiple HUMINT ops & staff tours

You’ll be the key link between USSOCOM HQ and HUMINT elements, planning and overseeing HUMINT operations, writing OPORDs/CONOPs, and briefing O‑5/GS‑14 and above. Ideal if you’re a seasoned HUMINT case officer who enjoys high‑level coordination more than field collection.

Extras: competitive pay, 401(k) with match, full medical/dental/vision, paid leave, and a full‑flex work week where possible.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Full-time, Salary: $107,744 – $138,000 (experience/location dependent)

(experience/location dependent) Clearance: Current TS/SCI

Experience: 10+ years intel (5+ at operational level)

This role supports USSOCOM with deep‑dive all‑source analysis: CT and regional work, GEOINT, HUMINT, SIGINT, OSINT/PAI, and targeting in support of SOF task forces and the F3EAD cycle. Expect global readiness and potential no‑notice deployments to austere or hostile environments.

Best for: senior analysts comfortable with SSE, geo‑political analysis, and working independently while still teaming closely with SOF elements.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more cleared roles nearby, and it’s easier to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.