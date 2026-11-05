💰 Fort Belvoir Finance Pros Needed: Multiple High-Level Roles

Fort Belvoir is buzzing with senior finance and budget roles tied to defense and tech. If you’ve got federal or DoD experience, these openings are worth a close look.

Employer: DLA Careers (Defense Logistics Agency)

DLA Careers (Defense Logistics Agency) Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time, Federal GS-13 level

Salary: Not listed (GS-13 pay scale applies)

Lead a team inside the MSC Comptroller’s office, doing deep data mining, business analysis, and large-scale financial reporting. This role mixes hands-on analysis with supervision, and you’ll be the go-to expert for financial data trends and process improvements. U.S. citizenship, background check, and DoD Financial Management Level 3 certification (within 2 years) are required.

Employer: QinetiQ US

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA (supporting NGA Washington & nearby sites)

(supporting NGA Washington & nearby sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $140,000

Senior role supporting the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) with high-impact budget work: POM/BES submissions, multi-year trend analysis, and defending budgets to ODNI, OSD, OMB, and Congress. You’ll advise government PMs on spend plans, EVMS, and cost-benefit decisions. Requires a Master’s degree, 10+ years’ experience, expert PPBE/EVM skills, and active Top Secret with SCI eligibility.

Employer: People, Technology & Processes, LLC

Location: Fort Belvoir, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Principal-level role supporting Army modernization portfolios. You’ll align RTI technologies with Army strategy, support POM/BES budget work, and build executive-level briefings for senior leaders. Needs a Master’s degree, 10+ years in financial management, and an active Secret clearance, plus strong experience in defense research or acquisition planning.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.