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🏭 Fort Atkinson Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now
Fort Atkinson’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like staying active, working with your hands, and seeing what you built at the end of the day, these openings are worth a look.
General Laborer
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Fort Atkinson, WI
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep production running by assisting with equipment startup, changeovers, and shutdowns. This role is great if you’re detail-focused and don’t mind staying on your feet while keeping work areas clean, safe, and up to food-quality standards.
Paint Line Assembler - Storage
- Employer: Spacesaver Corporation
- Location: Fort Atkinson, WI
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Load and unload painted parts, do light mechanical and electrical assembly, and keep products moving down the line. Good fit if you can read a tape measure, follow blueprints or shop orders, and like a fast-paced, team-focused environment.
Tech - Lab QA - 3rd Shift
- Employer: OSI Group
- Location: Fort Atkinson, WI
- Type: FULL-TIME, 3rd Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level lab role doing routine testing on food products to check fat, moisture, salt, and pH levels. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, okay with cold manufacturing environments, and want steady overnight work with clear procedures.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details on shifts, pay, and training.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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