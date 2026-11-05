🏥 Fort Atkinson Healthcare: Multiple Hospital & Clinic Roles Open Now

Fort Atkinson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Fort HealthCare hiring across clinics, surgery, and imaging. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fort HealthCare

Fort HealthCare Location: Fort Atkinson, WI (Internal Medicine Clinic)

(Internal Medicine Clinic) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

You’ll handle triage, patient education, meds (including IV), and nurse visits across all ages in a busy clinic setting. This role is great if you want day hours, strong benefits (401k match, PTO, daycare, tuition help), and room to grow in an award-winning health system.

Employer: Fort HealthCare

Fort HealthCare Location: Fort Atkinson, WI (Perioperative Services)

(Perioperative Services) Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:30 am – 3:00 pm)

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Perfect if you’re a CNA or EMT who likes fast-paced procedure days but wants predictable daytime hours. You’ll prep patients for endoscopy and pain procedures, help with IVs (with competency), support recovery, and enjoy solid benefits plus an on-site employee gym.

Employer: Fort HealthCare

Fort HealthCare Location: Fort Atkinson, WI (Radiology Department)

(Radiology Department) Type: Occasional part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Great fit if you’re accepted, enrolled, or waitlisted for a radiography program and want hands-on experience. You’ll transport patients, help set up imaging rooms, assist technologists, and keep the department running smoothly while building your resume.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.