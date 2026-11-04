🏭 Fort Atkinson Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings Right Now

Fort Atkinson’s plants are busy and hiring, with a mix of hands-on production and engineering roles. If you like making things, fixing things, or improving how things get made, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spacesaver Corporation

Spacesaver Corporation Location: Fort Atkinson, WI (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Help find and launch cost‑saving ideas across the plant by improving layouts, workflows, and product designs. Great fit if you have an engineering background, know Lean tools, and enjoy working with both manufacturing and product teams.

Employer: Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation Location: Fort Atkinson, WI (onsite, 24/7 plant)

(onsite, 24/7 plant) Type: Full-time

Full-time Starting Pay: $32.40/hour, daily OT after 8 hours, quarterly bonus, benefits start day one

Work on a 3‑days‑on/3‑days‑off rotating schedule, operating and repairing high‑speed can production equipment. Good for mechanically minded folks who like tools, troubleshooting, and don’t mind a loud, fast‑paced environment.

Employer: Topcon Solutions Store (Topcon Positioning Group)

Topcon Solutions Store (Topcon Positioning Group) Location: Fort Atkinson, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a company that designs and builds productivity tools for construction, agriculture, and geopositioning. This production role supports making high‑tech gear that feeds into big infrastructure and farming projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.