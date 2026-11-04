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🏭 Fort Atkinson Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings Right Now
Fort Atkinson’s plants are busy and hiring, with a mix of hands-on production and engineering roles. If you like making things, fixing things, or improving how things get made, these are worth a look.
Continuous Improvement Engineer
- Employer: Spacesaver Corporation
- Location: Fort Atkinson, WI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Help find and launch cost‑saving ideas across the plant by improving layouts, workflows, and product designs. Great fit if you have an engineering background, know Lean tools, and enjoy working with both manufacturing and product teams.
Production Maintenance Technician (Production Technician)
- Employer: Ball Corporation
- Location: Fort Atkinson, WI (onsite, 24/7 plant)
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Pay: $32.40/hour, daily OT after 8 hours, quarterly bonus, benefits start day one
Work on a 3‑days‑on/3‑days‑off rotating schedule, operating and repairing high‑speed can production equipment. Good for mechanically minded folks who like tools, troubleshooting, and don’t mind a loud, fast‑paced environment.
Production Specialist
- Employer: Topcon Solutions Store (Topcon Positioning Group)
- Location: Fort Atkinson, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a company that designs and builds productivity tools for construction, agriculture, and geopositioning. This production role supports making high‑tech gear that feeds into big infrastructure and farming projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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