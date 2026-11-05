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Culloden
Culloden Playground Ribbon Cutting on Nov. 6
4 days ago
A ribbon cutting for the new Culloden playground will be held on Friday, November 6 at 11:00 AM across the street from 188 Knoxville Road, Culloden, GA. Families are invited to join the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber and the City of Culloden to celebrate this new place for local children and neighbors to play and gather.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Forsyth-Monroe Chamber
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