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Forsyth

Candlelight Vigil in Forsyth on Nov. 7

3 days ago
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The LifePoint LifeLine Partnership will host a community candlelight vigil for remembrance, reflection, and hope on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, 26 Brentwood Place, Forsyth, GA 31029. All are welcome to attend and honor loved ones and support one another. For more information, contact LifeLine Ministries CRS at (470) 331-7615 or lifelineministriescrs@gmail.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Forsyth-Monroe Chamber

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