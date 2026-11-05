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Registration open for Forsyth Hometown Holiday Parade
Entries are now open for the “Stars, Stripes, and Holiday Lights” Hometown Holiday Parade in Downtown Forsyth on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM. All parade entries must register online and attend a required safety meeting; non-Chamber members can sign up as guests, and drivers are strongly encouraged to attend the safety session. Registration closes on Friday, November 20, 2026; for details or to sign up: https://forsythmonroecountychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/zBFlledSgCACR or call the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber at 478-994-9239.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Forsyth-Monroe Chamber
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