🍽️ Forsyth GA Food Jobs – Multiple Restaurant & Fast-Food Roles

Forsyth’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid options here from local spots to big chains.

Employer: PrimePoint Ventures (Fox City Brewery & Restaurant)

PrimePoint Ventures (Fox City Brewery & Restaurant) Location: Forsyth, GA

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus tips (based on experience)

Competitive hourly pay (based on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on cook role in a busy local brewery restaurant. You’ll use your 1+ year cooking experience in a fast-paced kitchen with flexible scheduling and a team-focused vibe.

Employer: PrimePoint Ventures (Fox City Brewery & Restaurant)

PrimePoint Ventures (Fox City Brewery & Restaurant) Location: Forsyth, GA

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus excellent tip potential

Competitive hourly pay Why it’s worth a look: Great if you love people and a lively dining room. Use your prior serving experience to earn strong tips, enjoy flexible shifts, and grow with a popular local spot.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Forsyth, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Step into leadership with a national brand. You’ll hire, train, schedule, and lead the team, help with deliveries, and build management skills you can use anywhere.

Employer: S Squared Management (Zaxby’s)

Location: 321 Cabiness Rd, Forsyth, GA

Type: Part-time (Night shift 4–11:30 PM)

Pay: From $10.50/hour

Benefits: Health insurance

Why it’s worth a look: Good entry or early-career job with training provided. Choose between cook or cashier roles, get steady night hours, and join a growing quick-service team.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.