📅 New marker honors Medal of Honor recipient Lawrence Joel

A new state highway historical marker is being placed on University Pkwy in Winston-Salem (Forsyth County) to honor Lawrence Joel, a local native and U.S. Army medic.

Joel was born in 1928 in Winston-Salem, grew up on the city’s east side, and served in the Merchant Marines and then the U.S. Army. As a medic with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam, he showed extraordinary bravery during Operation Hump on November 8, 1965, continuing to treat wounded soldiers even after being shot twice.

For his actions, he received the Medal of Honor, Silver Star, Purple Heart, and many other awards. He was the first medic to receive the Medal of Honor in the Vietnam War and the only Winston-Salem native to earn it.

Several facilities, including the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, are named in his honor. The new marker, cast in 2026, shares his story where residents and visitors can see it every day.