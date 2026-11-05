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Cumming
Dog adoption event at Hollywood Feed Nov. 7
4 days ago
The Humane Society of Forsyth County will hold a dog adoption event at Hollywood Feed, 2990 Buford Highway, Cumming, GA 30041, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Families can meet dogs available for adoption and spend time with pets looking for new homes.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Humane Society of Forsyth County, GA
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