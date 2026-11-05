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Forsyth County
Forsyth County Commission Meets Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
4 days ago
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on November 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. at 110 East Main Street. Residents can view meeting details and documents here: View meeting information and documents.
This content is adapted from materials provided by ForsythCountyGovernment
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