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Forsyth County

Forsyth County Commission Meets Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.

4 days ago
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The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on November 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. at 110 East Main Street. Residents can view meeting details and documents here: View meeting information and documents.

This content is adapted from materials provided by ForsythCountyGovernment

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