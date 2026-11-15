Forney’s grocery scene is busy and growing, and Tom Thumb is adding more help at the front of the store and in online orders. If you like staying active and talking with neighbors, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tom Thumb Supermarket / Location: Forney, TX

Tom Thumb Supermarket / Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about friendly checkout: scanning, bagging, taking payments, and keeping the front of the store clean and organized. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, can stand on your feet, and want flexible hours with weekly pay, store discounts, and potential health benefits if eligible.

Employer: Tom Thumb / Location: Forney, TX

Tom Thumb / Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll shop orders for online customers, pick quality items, bag them, and get everything ready for pickup. Great if you like moving around the store, using a handheld device, and working behind the scenes with steady, fast-paced work, weekly pay, and employee discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.