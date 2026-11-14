Forney’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from bakeries to utilities. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes Location: Forney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fun, upbeat bakery job where you help guests pick cakes for birthdays, showers, and other celebrations. Perks include flexible schedules, casual dress (T‑shirts and sneakers), cake discounts, and evening closings so you’re not working late nights.

Employer: HEB

Location: Forney, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the H‑E‑B fuel station helping customers, handling payments, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast‑paced, mostly outdoor role and don’t mind being on your feet and moving around.

Employer: Inframark

Location: Forney, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Attractive package (exact amount not listed)

Office-based role taking calls and walk‑in questions for local water services. Comes with a benefits package (health, dental, life, 401(k), PTO, holidays, wellness plan) and is a good step if you want stable, purpose‑driven work helping keep community water systems running.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.