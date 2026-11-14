Freebies are popping up around Forney, and your neighbors are giving away some very useful items. Here are a few you can claim for free if you act quickly.

Item: Adjustable hospital bed with mattress

Condition: Semi-automatic, used for a few years

Details: Includes side rails for safety. Has been used with the poster’s CP grandson and recently with their husband after a hospital stay. Mattress is described as comfortable. Exact address is not listed; you’ll need to message the poster on Nextdoor for the pickup location.

Location: Travis Ranch, Forney, TX (message for exact address)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Heavy wooden crate

Approx. size: 4 ft x 8 ft x 0.5 ft

Details: Described as heavy, so you may want to bring help or tools to load it. Could be useful for projects, storage, or repurposing. Pickup only.

Location: Devonshire neighborhood, Forney, TX (pickup in neighborhood)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large wood crate

Condition: Used – Good

Size: About 8.5 ft x 4 ft 2 in x 6 in

Details: Very heavy crate that the poster says can possibly be repurposed for another use. Plan for a truck or trailer and extra hands to move it.

Location: Forney, TX (see listing for exact area)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items in Forney tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.