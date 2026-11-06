🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Forney, Texas

Forney has some very sweet dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs are waiting to meet you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Forney Animal Shelter

Phone: (972) 552-6634

Shane is a young Labrador Retriever mix with a handsome black-and-white coat. As a Lab mix, he’s likely to be smart and energetic, and may enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new things. He’s waiting at Forney Animal Shelter for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet SHANE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Forney Animal Shelter

Phone: (972) 552-6634

Chester is a young Golden Retriever mix with striking black-and-white markings. Golden mixes are often friendly and people-oriented, and Chester is ready for someone who can give him time, training, and love. You can contact Forney Animal Shelter to learn more about his personality, adoption fee, and vetting.

👉 Meet CHESTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese mix

Havanese mix Age: 8 months (young)

8 months (young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $0

Type of Adoption: For Adoption By Private Owner (Forney, TX)

Sable is an 8‑month‑old Havanese mix who was rescued from a situation where puppies were being given away. Her current owner hoped she would be a companion for their Yorkie, but the two dogs are always competing for attention.

What we know about Sable from her owner:

She LOVES belly rubs

She is very active and enjoys playing

and enjoys playing She is about 75% house trained – a consistent schedule should help finish the job

– a consistent schedule should help finish the job Her owner thinks she could make a nice early Christmas present for the right home

There is no adoption fee, but she will need a family ready to give her time, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Sable and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Forney, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick call or click could be the start of a whole new life for them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.