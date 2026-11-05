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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Forney Right Now
Here are a few free deals and neighbor offers around Forney that might be just what you need this week.
Thanksgiving Pies and Cake
Item: Pecan Pie, Sweet Potato Pie, and 7Up Pound Cake
Condition: Neighbor-made, for the holidays
Location: Hollow Creek Dr, Forney, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is offering homemade holiday desserts: Pecan Pie, Sweet Potato Pie, and a 7Up Pound Cake. These are described as made with love for your holiday table, perfect if you need an extra dessert or don’t have time to bake.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Border collie mix
Item: Border collie mix dog
Condition: Free to a good home
Location: Travis Ranch, Forney, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor in Travis Ranch is looking for a loving home for a border collie mix. The post says the dog is free to a good home, so this could be a great match if you’re ready to add a pet to your family. Be sure you’re prepared for an active, smart dog that needs time and attention.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
That’s what’s available around Forney right now. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items and good offers tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.