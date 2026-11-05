🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Forney Right Now

Here are a few free deals and neighbor offers around Forney that might be just what you need this week.

Item: Pecan Pie, Sweet Potato Pie, and 7Up Pound Cake

Condition: Neighbor-made, for the holidays

Location: Hollow Creek Dr, Forney, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is offering homemade holiday desserts: Pecan Pie, Sweet Potato Pie, and a 7Up Pound Cake. These are described as made with love for your holiday table, perfect if you need an extra dessert or don’t have time to bake.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Border collie mix dog

Condition: Free to a good home

Location: Travis Ranch, Forney, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor in Travis Ranch is looking for a loving home for a border collie mix. The post says the dog is free to a good home, so this could be a great match if you’re ready to add a pet to your family. Be sure you’re prepared for an active, smart dog that needs time and attention.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

That’s what’s available around Forney right now. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items and good offers tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.