🛒 Forney, TX Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Forney’s retail scene is busy and growing, with options from beauty to bakeries to big grocery. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Forney, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $23.23 – $70.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Hands-on beauty role doing manicures, gel sets, pedicures, acrylics, nail extensions, and waxing, with possible advanced skin treatments if you’re trained. Great fit if you already have salon experience, love client interaction, and want high earning potential tied to your skills and service.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchised bakery)

(franchised bakery) Location: Forney, TX

Type: Full-time (students can apply; under 18 allowed)

(students can apply; under 18 allowed) Perks: Flexible schedules, casual dress (T-shirts and sneakers), cake discounts, evenings free

Front-of-house role helping guests pick cakes for birthdays, holidays, and celebrations. Good for friendly, social people who want a fun, low-stress vibe, flexible hours, and a place to build customer service skills.

Employer: Tom Thumb / Albertsons Companies

Location: Forney, TX

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Benefits (for eligible associates): Competitive weekly pay, access to up to 50% of earned wages before payday, associate discounts, medical, dental, 401(k), paid time off

Lead the night crew in a busy grocery store—overseeing stocking, inventory, and store readiness before opening. Ideal if you have retail or stocking experience, want leadership responsibilities, and prefer working overnight in a fast-paced environment.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.