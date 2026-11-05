In sandy Pinellas Park, lawns face a host of challenges. Mole crickets and chinch bugs can turn a vibrant green lawn into a spongy, torn patch of earth almost overnight. For homeowners in this region, keeping a lawn healthy isn't just about aesthetics—it’s about anticipating the next assault from nature. This is where Forever Green Lawn and Pest Control steps in, a family-owned business that has been safeguarding local lawns since 1987.

Founded by Mike Compton, Forever Green has been a constant in the lives of Pinellas Park residents for over three decades. What began as a small operation has grown into a trusted name across Pinellas and Manatee counties. The business thrives on the principles of personalized service and tailored lawn care solutions, values that have been nurtured since its inception.

Mike Compton’s journey into lawn care wasn't a random career choice. It was a calling born out of a desire to provide effective, reliable solutions for homeowners battling the unique challenges of Florida’s climate.

"A lawn can look healthy on Friday and suddenly feel thin, spongy, and torn up after a weekend of mole cricket activity," Mike explains. It’s this keen understanding of local lawn issues that sets Forever Green apart.

The company’s approach is anything but one-size-fits-all. Each lawn is treated as a unique canvas, requiring a blend of fertilization, weed control, pest management, and care for trees and shrubs. This customized treatment strategy ensures that each lawn receives exactly what it needs to thrive in the often harsh Florida environment.

Forever Green’s commitment to tailored service resonates with a diverse clientele, from new homeowners eager to establish lush lawns to busy families needing maintenance solutions, and anyone struggling with lawn problems. The process begins with a simple call for an estimate, allowing the team to assess the lawn’s specific needs before crafting a personalized care plan. Pest control is a cornerstone of Forever Green’s services, especially in combating the persistent mole crickets and chinch bugs that plague many local lawns. These pests are notorious for the damage they can inflict, and Mike’s team is well-versed in the signs of their presence, ensuring they are tackled before significant harm occurs.

The personalized attention Forever Green offers is a reflection of its family-owned roots. Mike Compton’s philosophy of treating customers like extended family has fostered relationships that span generations. Over the years, the business has become not just a service provider but a part of the community, trusted for its expertise and dedicated customer service. This trust is built on a foundation of consistent, high-quality service. The technicians at Forever Green are not only skilled in lawn care but also knowledgeable about the specific environmental factors affecting Floridian lawns. They understand that a healthy lawn isn’t just about immediate results but maintaining long-term vitality.

As Forever Green Lawn and Pest Control continues to grow, it remains anchored in the values that have sustained it since 1987. Mike Compton’s dedication to personalized service and his deep understanding of Florida’s unique lawn care challenges are as vibrant as the lawns he helps maintain.

For those in Pinellas Park and beyond, Forever Green is more than a business; it's a legacy of care and community.





Forever Green Lawn and Pest Control

📍 Location: Pinellas Park, FL

📆 Founded: 1987

👤 Owner: Mike Compton

✨ What Makes It Different: Customized lawn care solutions tailored for Florida conditions