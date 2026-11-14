Filip Chytil waited 22 months to finally play a game against the New York Rangers. And let’s just say it didn’t go as well as the former Rangers center would’ve hoped Friday night.

Chytil’s Vancouver Canucks were throttled by the Rangers 5-1 at Rogers Arena. On top of that, the 27-year-old wasn’t nearly at the top of his game. Chytil returned to the Canucks lineup after missing five games with a shoulder injury and was on ice for three of New York’s four goals in the second period — two at even strength and one trying to kill off a power play.

It wasn’t pretty at all for the Canucks, nor for Chytil, who played his first game against his former team since the Rangers dealt him to the Canucks as part of the J.T. Miller trade on Jan. 31, 2025. Chytil mostly centered a line with Paul Cotter and Jonathan Lekkerimaki, and the Rangers feasted on that trio 5v5.

The Chytil line logged just under 10 minutes TOI together 5v5 and was out-shot 8-1, out-chanced 11-2, and out-scored 2-0. That line had a horrific 6.86 percent expected goal share, per Natural Stat Trick.

All told, Chytil logged 17:14 TOI, including playing on both special teams, recorded two shots on goal and four attempts, and won three of seven face-offs. The tone was set when Chytil lost the game-opening face-off. Perhaps the best news is that he came away unscathed physically, even after a hard collision with Cotter early in the first period on his second shift.

In eight games this season, Chytil has two assists, averaging a career-high 19:32 TOI per game. He’s only played 35 games with the Canucks since the trade due a long list of injuries.

Filip Chytil has ‘great memories’ of playing for Rangers

Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chytil didn’t speak to reporters after the game, but following the morning skate he did tell The Athletic that “It’s been very difficult — not just for me, but for my whole family. But I’ll never give up.”

Earlier in the week, Chytil said that it “means a lot” to play against the Rangers considering that he missed the first four games against them following the trade nearly two years ago. That included a 6-2 Canucks loss at Madison Square Garden earlier this season.

“It’s been almost two years now since the trade, and I didn’t play a game against them,” Chytil explained Tuesday. “I don’t know most of the team now because it’s changed as well. I know just a couple of players from there, but it was still eight years in the organization. And it was an organization that gave me an opportunity to play in this League, and I have great memories from those seasons.”

It most certainly didn’t go as the 2017 first-round pick would’ve liked against the Rangers on Friday. But now that’s behind him, and hopefully Chytil can remain healthy, re-assert himself into a top-six role and find a path back to the player he hopes to once again be.

The Canucks are going nowhere this season, but that need not stop this being a winning season for Chytil if he can avoid the injury bug the rest of the way.

By Jim Cerny

Jim Cerny is Executive Editor at Forever Blueshirts and Managing Editor at Sportsnaut, with more than 30 years of ... More about Jim Cerny