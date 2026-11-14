Plain and simple, the New York Rangers took care of business Friday night in Vancouver, overwhelming the last-place Canucks 5-1 at Rogers Arena. Which is exactly what should have been expected.

Make no mistake, this is a game the Rangers (12-8-1) had to have. Not only to ensure a winning road trip in the Pacific Northwest, but because the Canucks (3-17-1) are an absolute train wreck, the worst team by far in the NHL.

Though the Rangers started slowly in the first period, there was only one expected and acceptable outcome. And that was a Rangers victory. No excuses.

Yes, the Canucks are that bad.

They’ve now lost seven in a row, and have just one victory in their past 18 games (1-16-1) since Oct. 4 after winning two of their first three. They’re the worst defensive team in the League, allowing more than four and a half goals per game on average, and their penalty kill is simply atrocious.

So, even though the Canucks took a 1-0 on an Elias Pettersson deflection at 12:13 of the first period, and the Rangers hadn’t won a game this season after giving up the first goal, there was no way visitors could lose this game.

And they didn’t.

Gabe Perreault‘s short-side snipe at 18:47 of the first tied things up. And then it was a master class by the Rangers in the second period. They scored four unanswered goals in a span of 7:49, out-shot the Canucks 12-4, and had a whopping expected goal share 5v5 of 84.02 percent, per Natural Stat Trick.

Through two periods, the Rangers had a 16-6 advantage in high-danger chances. They took their foot off the gas some in the third period, but Dylan Garand stopped all 13 shots he faced in the final frame.

New York was the far better team at even strength, and on special teams — where they scored once on teh power play and were a perfect 3-for=3 on the penalty kill. Though none of this should come as a surprise.

The Rangers took three of four on this road trip, after beginning it with just one road victory on the season. And this latest victory represented their first in nine games when allowing the first goal (1-7-1).4

They reach the season’s quarter-mark third in the Metropolitan Division, and winners in five of their past six games. And without a bitter taste in their collective mouth if they hadn’t taken care of business in a can’t-lose game in Vancouver.

Key takeways after Rangers throttle last-place Canucks 5-1

Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Happy homecoming

It was a very happy homecoming for two BC boys — and by that we mean British Columbia, not Boston College, Perreault’s goal notwithstanding.

Glenn Gawdin scored the first two goals of his NHL career, and the Richmond, BC native did so in his first-ever game in Vancouver. Playing his second game since he was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League to center New York’s fourth line earlier in the week, the 29-year-old took full advantage of a terrible giveaway by Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen at the 13-minute mark of the second period to bury his first goal. A Vladislav Gavrikov drive caromed of Gawdin’s skate and into the net 3:10 later to make it two goals on the night.

This was Gawdin’s 15th game for three different teams since his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames on Feb. 20, 2021. Yes, he’s a career minor leaguer, one who’s tied with Liam Greentree for the Hartford lead in scoring with 14 points this season. That makes what happened at Rogers Arena even sweeter for Gawdin.

“That was pretty special,” Gawdin said in a postgame understatement.

Then there was Garand, the Victoria, BC native, who had 50 friends and family at the game. He was terrific in the first period, when the Rangers didn’t quite have their legs yet, could’ve slept through the second, and then was up to the test in the third period, when the Canucks showed some life. Garand was at his best with a string of Grade-A saves during a pair of penalty kills in the final period, and finished with 27 saves to even his record at 7-7-1 this season.

Happy homecoming for a pair of native sons, indeed.

Boo, if you must, it doesn’t affect Rangers captain

Canucks fans let Rangers captain J.T. Miller hear it pretty much every time he touched the puck, showering the former Vancouver star with boos. Safe to say that didn’t bother Miller, who assisted on each of New York’s first two goals — the one that tied the score, and the eventual game-winner.

Miller won a puck battle from his nemesis, Pettersson, to gain a secondary assist on Perreault’s first-period tally. Then 8:21 into the second period, Miller patiently waited for his teammates to get into position on the power play before he zipped a pass to Oliver Bjorkstrand. The veteran forward snapped one over the glove of Merilainen and the Rangers never looked back.

The Canucks traded Miller to the Rangers back on Jan. 31, 2025 after plenty of drama and locker room turmoil. Vancouver recived Filip Chytil as part of the return for Miller, and it was good to see the oft-injured center out there Friday, returning after missing five games with a shoulder injury, and facing the Rangers

Two close for Laba

Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Laba remains without a goal over the first 21 games of the season, but he certainly came close to breaking through — twice — during the first period.

Five minutes into the game, Laba had a prime opportunity in close, but his back-hand shot was denied by Merilainen. Then a couple minutes after Pettersson opened the scoring, Laba nearly tied it up when he drove down the middle of the ice to redirect a Will Cuylle pass off the rush. It took a sensational lunging left-pad save by Merilainen to keep the 23-year-old center off the score sheet.

If opportunities like those keep coming, Laba’s more than due to finally end his drought.

Schneider dinged up in third period

Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider didn’t play a single shift over the final 8:27 of this game. The durable 25-year-old was clearly in distress in his final shift of the game, one when he was on ice for 1:45 helping kill off an Adam Fox penalty.

However, not only did Schneider appear exhausted, he looked dinged up, as well. With the Canucks charging the crease and generating several scoring chance that Garand ultimately denied, Schneider could barely move, remaining hunched over outside the blue paint. When Garand finally covered up for a whistle, Schneider was actually pushed by Miller from behind to help him glide to the bench, where he remained for the rest of the night.

The Rangers are already without defensemen Sean Durzi and Alberts Smits — each is on IR, though Durzi is close to returning. Still, an injury of any significance to Schneider would be another blow for the Blueshirts blue line.