Even The King is not above being pranked by his teammates in the NHL, it appears. Just listen to Henrik Lundqvist, who was on the giving and receiving end of numerous pranks during his days as a star goalie with the New York Rangers.

“Playing team sports and how tight you become as a group during a season, I think that’s why we all love playing the game,” Lundqvist told Jonny Lazarus in an online interview ahead of the Rangers upcoming alumni game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

“Obviously, we love playing hockey, but also the moments you share off the ice. Yeah, there’s definitely some fun moments when you think back over your career.”

The topic took hold when Lazarus asked Lundqvist about the best or most memorable prank he was part of during his playing days with the Rangers. Keep in mind that Lundqvist several times in his chat with Lazarus mentioned that his memory is foggy about many specifics from his career, but here’s the one incident that stood out to him.

“I remember one year I just bought a new car, and when we had the Rangers golf outing, I just put my car key on the table and kind of forgot about it,” he recounted. “It was at the time we had, I think, eight Czech players on the team, and I think it was Marek Malik, he took my key and then moved my car so that when we were done and it was time to go home, my car was just gone and I thought someone stole it.

“Before I realized it was a prank, there was some nervous minutes there for a little bit. You know, I learned my lesson, You’ve got to keep that car key in your inside pocket, you can’t just leave it anywhere.”

So, this was early on during The King’s reign in New York. Lundqvist and Malik both joined the Rangers after the NHL lockout and ahead of the 2005-06 season. That was Lundqvist’s rookie year, and Malik was entering his eighth NHL season after signing as a free agent with the Rangers.

They were teammates for three seasons, and Lundqvist didn’t specify when this prank actually took place, but it’s clear that it was a case of a veteran player having some fun at a younger teammate’s expense — even if that player was already turning into one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Lundqvist also didn’t specify which car it was that disappeared, albeit briefly. He had some seriously nice rides over the course of his career, including at least one Lamborghini.

Henrik Lundqvist excited to see former teammates at Rangers alumni game: ‘going to be a lot of fun’

That story helped highlight what the alumni game, and the days leading up to it, mean to Lundqvist and all the former Rangers taking part. Almost like kids again, the players are excited to swap stories, share laughs, and catch up with their friends.

Lundqvist said he’s seen a bunch of his former teammates at various alumni events and golf outings over the last couple of years. But when Lazarus asked him whom he’s most excited to see and catch up with, Lundqvist mentioned someone who, like him, is from Sweden.

“I haven’t seen Anton Stralman, the Swede, in a minute. So, I really look forward to see him and his family. They’re flying in from Sweden, so it’ll be great to catch up with him.”

As for the game itself on Sunday, is Lundqvist ready to get between the pipes and represent?

“I think I practiced three times over the past 12 months, so I feel like I’m in great shape,” the Hockey Hall of Famer said with a laugh.

Does that make him nervous at all?

“No, I’m not nervous. I’m excited,” Lundqvist explained. “It’s just so much fun to see everyone and to get together. … I look forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

By Jim Cerny

Jim Cerny is Executive Editor at Forever Blueshirts and Managing Editor at Sportsnaut, with more than 30 years of ... More about Jim Cerny