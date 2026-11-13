Pretty much hitting on all cylinders lately, the New York Rangers can’t afford to slip up Friday night, when they visit the last-place Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

A victory in Vancouver would give the Rangers (11-8-1) a winning four-game road trip through the Pacific Northwest and help them reach the quarter-mark of the season sitting in the third place in the Metropolitan Division.

New York comes off a solid all-around performance in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. That followed a 3-1 loss in Edmonton to the Oilers, in another well-played game, and a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken to open the road trip. Overall, the Rangers won four of five following a four-game losing streak.

Mika Zibanejad carries a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) into this one, and had his first multi-goal game this season when he scored twice against the Flames. Tye Kartye has goals in three of his past four games, including an empty-netter in Calgary, and is second on the Rangers with seven goals.

Defenseman Marcus Pettersson returns to Vancouver for the first time since the Canucks traded him to the Rangers this past summer. He’s been as advertised, a solid defensive upgrade on the second pair and penalty kill, third on the Rangers averaging 20:55 TOI.

Speaking of facing former teams, oft-injured center Filip Chytil faces the Rangers for the first time since they traded him to the Canucks in January of 2025. Chytil’s coming off his second shoulder injury of the season and returns to the Canucks lineup Friday. New York’s second pick in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft has two assists in seven games this season.

His return is a spark for the Canucks (3-16-1), who are an absolute mess. They’re last overall in the NHL for the second season in a row, have a League-low one win on home ice, and just one regulation victory in 20 games. Without injured goalie Thatcher Demko all season so far, the Canucks have the worst team goals-against average in the NHL (4.50) and own a minus-34 goal differential. Their penalty kill is a putrid League-low 63.1 percent.

This is the final meeting between the teams in their season series. The Rangers rolled past the Canucks 6-2 at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 11, when Kartye and Will Cuylle each scored twice. Dylan Garand stopped 19 0f 21 shots in that game, and the British Columbia native gets the start again for the Rangers on Friday.

New York Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye — J.T. Miller — Pavel Dorofeyev

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen — Glenn Gawdin — Jaroslav Chmelar

Valdislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson — Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

Joonas Korpisalo

Rangers vs. Canucks: When, where, what time, how to watch

Who: New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Friday, November 13 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Arena

How to watch: MSGSN