Former New York Rangers star Chris Kreider not only won’t be able to play Monday night at Madison Square Garden when the Montreal Canadiens pay a visit to the World’s Most Famous Arena, but he’s likely out until the New Year.

The Canadiens forward will miss 6-8 weeks with a lower-body injury he sustained during a 5-2 road win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Kreider was the recipient of an awkward knee-on-knee hit at center ice from Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont roughly six and a half minutes into the third period.

Kreider being Kreider, he stayed down briefly in obvious pain, but pushed himself up before Montreal’s trainer could even get out on the ice. He skated off favoring his left leg, and then hopped on his good leg down the hallway to the visitor’s dressing room, and didn’t return.

There was no update on his condition postgame, but the Canadiens officially announced the injury timeline on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is in his first season with the surging Canadiens (12-3-4), who are tied for first in the Atlantic Division and earned points in 12 consecutive games (9-0-3). Kreider signed a one-year, $2.15 million contract with them after having his contract bought out by the Anaheim Ducks. He can be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

Kreider’s off to a slow start statistically with Montreal, scoring three goals and totaling nine points in 19 games, while averaging 13:21 TOI, his least ice time since his rookie season with the Rangers in 2012-13. Though the Canadiens are outscoring opponents 16-10 with Kreider on the ice 5v5, his expected goal share is an unsightly 38.62 percent, per Natural Stat Trick.

Chris Kreider to miss MSG return against Rangers due to injury

None of that would’ve stopped the Blueshirts Faithful from giving the popular wing a hero’s welcome again at MSG on Monday. A 2009 first-round draft pick by the Rangers, Kreider is third in franchise history with 326 goals, and one of four players to score 50 or more goals in a single season when wearing the famed Blueshirt (52 in 2021-22).

Brad Penner-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers traded Kreider to the Ducks on June 12, 2025. Kreider was properly feted by the Rangers in his first return to MSG last December, a 4-1 Ducks win, and Monday would’ve been his second game back in the building.

That is Montreal’s only visit to New York scheduled this season — unless the Original 6 rivals end up facing off against one another in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kreider is 23 shy of 1,000 games played in the NHL. He has 641 points (351 goals, 290 assists) for the Rangers, Ducks, and Canadiens.