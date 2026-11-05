Can Morrow find way to stay in Rangers defense mix when injured Durzi returns

Sean Durzi seems likely to return from an undisclosed injury sometime during the New York Rangers’ four-game road trip to the Northwest which begins this weekend. That opens the door for Scott Morrow to continue making a positive impression, while filling in on the Rangers defense corps.

Morrow was a healthy scratch each of the first 14 games of the season, before coming down from the press box to step in for Durzi on Sunday, a 4-1 Rangers loss to the Edmonton Oilers. On his 24th birthday, Morrow assisted on New York’s only goal and tied for the team lead with eight shot attempts.

He is plus-3 in two games with Durzi sidelined, despite having the lowest ice time (14:05 average TOI) of any Rangers defenseman in those games. He’s shown more poise and added strength compared to last season, when Morrow underwhelmed with six assists in 29 games.



“I think I’ve done a decent job of moving the puck and contributing on both ends of the ice, getting involved in the offense and being solid defensively, so just looking forward to keeping that going and helping us get a win,” Morrow said Thursday after the morning skate.

Morrow is right back out there Thursday, when the Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden, with Durzi missing his third straight game.



Beyond that? Sullivan said after the morning skate that Durzi might not travel to Seattle with the team to begin the road trip on Saturday against the Kraken, but anticipates the 28-year-old “joining somewhere along the way.” Whether that’s in either Edmonton or Calgary early next week or as late as next Friday in Vancouver, Morrow is taking things one game at a time.



“That’s not up to me; for now. I want to help us beat Philly tonight. Focusing on the long-term or big picture is not beneficial for me right now,” Morrow explained. “I’ve always been confident, I think this year especially, I felt like I had a good training camp and preseason, but I have to prove it every night. Two games isn’t a big sample size, so I have to keep it up.”

The assist and rating aside, Morrow has shown good chemistry with rookie Alberts Smits, who is only 18 but, to Morrow, “feels like he’s 30 out there.”



“He’s done a great job and he’s incredibly easy to read out there, and physical, so he makes it easy on me,” Morrow said with a smile. “We need to work together as a duo, and he’s been really vocal on the bench with me, so I think we’ve done a good job communicating so far, and we need to keep it up. I’ve definitely enjoyed it.”



Time will tell, but Sullivan gave Morrow the Lloyd Christmas opening about his future: so you’re telling me there’s a chance?



“Of course there is. Performance matters, and guys that make a positive impact on the game are going to be in the conversation for being in the lineup,” Sullivan said Thursday. “Which six defensemen give us the best chance to win tonight, and why? I know it sounds simplistic, but that’s the question that we’re trying to answer every single day.”

Where does Scott Morrow realistically fit with Rangers?

With Durzi out, Braden Schneider moved up to the second pairing with Marcus Pettersson, allowing Morrow to join Smits on the third pair.

Schneider played his off (left) side before, but given Sullivan’s commitment to left-right balance staying on their sides, it seems Morrow’s true path will come only if one of the fellow righties Schneider, Durzi, or Adam Fox miss time.

Morrow sat the first month of this season as the Rangers right side stayed status quo – and Durzi put up five points and 21 blocked shots with a minus-1 rating. But the way Morrow fit so well in the lineup and produced, especially in Tuesday’s win over St. Louis, left an impression on Sullivan.

“I think it speaks volumes for Scotty’s character and work ethic. He had a great attitude and approach, and put the work in to keep himself ready, and he deserves a lot of credit for that,” Sullivan said. “Those aren’t easy circumstances, and players react differently; they have a choice about their approach and attitude going into it, and Scotty maximized that opportunity.”

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers’ staff helps keeps those “Black Aces” ready, but it starts with the player, and Morrow proved it on and off the ice. Whether it breeds more opportunity or he remains a depth piece, Sullivan knows he has a gamer on his hands in the local kid from Darien, Conn.

“He’s playing with conviction; there’s not a lot of doubt or hesitation in his game, and that’s essential to play in this league,” Sullivan explained. “There’s a lot of conviction on both sides of his game, and he’s created some offense for us. We’re encouraging our guys back there to make plays when the opportunity presents itself, but we also don’t want to turn pucks over because we’re forcing plays that aren’t there, and I think Scotty has done a great job recognizing the difference with the two. That’s an essential part of playing defense.”