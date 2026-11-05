Rangers lines, notes, how to watch Metro clash against rival Flyers

Before the New York Rangers head out on their first extended road trip to the Northwest this weekend, they first have some business to take care of on home ice, when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

The Rangers (8-7-1) come off a solid 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at MSG on Tuesday, one that brought an end to New York’s season-worst four-game losing streak. The final two of those defeats came at The Garden, where the Rangers are 7-2-0 this season, tied for most home wins and points (14) in the NHL.

They’ll stick with the same winning lineup as Tuesday, meaning that Will Cuylle again centers the third line, and the fourth line of Jaroslav Chmelar, Noah Laba, and Matt Rempe remains intact. Dylan Garand starts in goal, appearing in his 12th straight game (10 starts, two in relief), after making a season-high 32 saves against the Blues.

Sean Durzi misses his third straight game with an undisclosed injury, meaning Scott Morrow sticks in the lineup on defense.

The game Thursday also features the debut of the Rangers Hometown Remix jerseys, the first of five games they’ll be worn this season.

This game feels like one the Rangers absolutely need to win, especially before the four-game road swing that begins against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The Flyers (4-9-4) are off to a miserable start, tied for last in the Eastern Conference with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and just 1-5-1 on the road this season.

Philly has little punch offensively, averaging a League-low 2.18 goals per game. The Flyers aren’t much better defensively, 21st in the NHL with a team goals-against average of 3.35, significantly outscored in every period, including overtime (3-0).

In addition, the Rangers pretty much own the Flyers the past several seasons. They’re 13-3-2 in their past 18 head-to-head meetings against the Flyers, including 3-0-1 last season. That stands out considering the Rangers finished last in the conference and the Flyers were a playoff team, even winning a round for the first time since 2020.

Joseph Woll, who’s 1-5-2 with a 3.13 GAA and .899 save percentage, starts in goal for Philly.

New York Rangers projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye — J.T. Miller — Gabe Perreault

Eeli Tolvanen — Will Cuylle — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaroslav Chmelar — Noah Laba — Matt Rempe

Valdislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson — Braden Schneider

Alberts Smits — Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

James Reimer

Rangers vs. Flyers: When, where, what time, how to watch

Who: New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

When: Thursday, November 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden

How to watch: MSG

By Jim Cerny

Jim Cerny is Executive Editor at Forever Blueshirts and Managing Editor at Sportsnaut, with more than 30 years of ... More about Jim Cerny