3 Rangers takeaways from dominating 6-0 win in season opener

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Peter Laviolette couldn’t have scripted this one any better than how opening night played out for the New York Rangers on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena. The Rangers thoroughly outplayed the Pittsburgh Penguins in a convincing 6-0 victory to begin their latest quest to chase the Stanley Cup.

Of course, there’s still eight months between now and when an NHL champion is crowned, and the Penguins weren’t exactly a formidable opponent, but the Rangers looked the part of a serious contender with their dominant road win.

They outshot the Penguins 41-29, when all but two skaters — Jonny Brodzinski and rookie Victor Mancini — recorded at least one shot on goal. Ten skaters found their way on to the score sheet and four — Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere, Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba — recorded two points apiece in a well-rounded effort, with contributions coming from up and down the lineup.

Igor Shesterkin didn’t want to talk about his contract, but he did make quite the statement with a terrific first period, en-route to a 29 save shutout, the first opening-night shutout by a Rangers goalie since Gump Worsley in 1956.

As for the Penguins, their most noticeable player was journeyman forward Anthony Beauvillier, with six shots on goal and a few real good looks. But with a lineup that includes Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson, that might be an indictment, too, for how poorly the Penguins played.

“We need every single person in this locker room to play 100 percent every night,” Filip Chytil told reporters postgame. “I think we did it tonight. That was a great win tonight.”

Related: Rangers legend Sam Rosen named 2024 Lester Patrick Trophy nominee

3 key takeaways from Rangers big win on opening night

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Here are three key takeaways from the game Wednesday.

1. Igor Shesterkin lets his outstanding play do the talking

Shesterkin wasn’t about to discuss reports that he rejected an eight-year, $88 million contract offer from the Rangers . He dismissed several questions about his contract status postgame. But his performance sure spoke volumes Wednesday.

The Rangers were a bit shaky for part of the first period, outshot 10-3 to start the game despite Sam Carrick’s early goal that made it 1-0 in their favor. But there was the 28-year-old star goalie calmly turning away quality chance after quality chance, seemingly in midseason — or postseason — form already. Before you knew it, the Rangers had steadied themselves and it was 3-0 heading into the first intermission. Game over.

It was Shesterkin’s 16th shutout in the NHL, and a strong reminder of who he is and what he means to this Rangers team, starting his contract year. Whether he wanted to say so or not.

2. Filip Chytil, 3rd line turn heads

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Chytil and the entire third line looked terrific against the Penguins. And if this is the sign of what’s to come, the Rangers are going to be scary good with three skilled lines rolling one after another.

Chytil scored his first goal since the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he collected a loose puck after Will Cuylle lost it on right wing, and zipped a shot far side past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the second period. It was an exclamation point on a very strong showing for the 25-year-old center, who tied for the Rangers lead with five shots on goal and was tops with nine shot attempts.

That was encouraging stuff from Chytil. But even better was watching how the third line clicked. Chytil, Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko buzzed all night long, and should have had another goal, but Cuylle’s first-period snipe was nullified because he was a hair offsides on the play.

Per Natural Stat Trick , that line led the Rangers with eight high-dangers chances and had a whopping 72 percent advantage in scoring chances for (16) opposed to against (six). Kakko also had five shots on goal and was stoned by Jarry on two excellent scoring chances, including a second-period breakaway.

3. Rangers captain and ‘Baby Trouba’ excel as defensive pair

Laviolette paired “Baby Trouba” and the real thing on opening night and the results were extremely positive.

With Braden Schneider moving from the right side to the left, the Rangers were able to have him partner with Jacob Trouba. They looked very comfortable together and each had a big night. Schneider was a team-best plus-four, blocked three shots and recorded three shots on goal in 20:20 of ice time. Trouba had two assists, led the Rangers with five blocked shots and had six shot attempts, including four on goal.

There were a few turnovers from Schneider, but by and large it was a successful night for the pairing.

Subscribe now on YouTube and be part of a community where passion for the New York Rankers knows no bounds!

More must-reads: