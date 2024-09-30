Rangers’ long shot having ‘pretty cool experience’ playing near home on PTO

Thought it’s not the most ideal of circumstances, Adam Erne is thrilled to be attending New York Rangers training camp, getting to put on the sweater of his favorite childhood team. However, the reality is that Erne’s here on a PTO and is a long shot to land a contract with the Rangers.

The 29-year-old forward, who is from New Haven, Connecticut, is making sure to enjoy every second, though.

“I grew up a Rangers fan, so it’s super exciting, for my family especially,” Erne explained Sunday . “My dad’s a super big Rangers fan, so just trying to make the most of it.”

As for the pressure of trying to earn a contract and spot within the organization, whether with the Rangers or in Hartford of the American Hockey League, Erne is taking a simple, day-by-day approach to things.

“I think just every day, trying to bring my best really, a little cliche but that’s the truth,” Erne said. “Being on a PTO, every day you’re here is another good day.”

A physical forward who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 215 pounds, Erne has 379 games of NHL experience after being selected in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He appeared in 24 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season, and had two points (goal, assist), averaging 7:49 in ice time. Erne added 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 36 games with AHL Bakersfield.

It wasn’t long ago Erne was a regular in the Detroit Red Wings lineup. He played four seasons there, including 79 games in 2021-22 and 61 the following season. He scored an NHL career-high 11 goals with them in 2020-21. He’s had 20 points twice, once each with the Lightning and Red Wings.

“I’m a power forward, for sure, good at both ends of the ice, responsible defensively, kind of work up and down the lineup,” Erne said about what he brings to the table as a player.

Adam Erne hopes to play more preseason games with Rangers

Erne has played just one preseason game, so far — which is better than defenseman Madison Bowey, the other veteran PTO in camp, who has yet to get into a game. On Sunday, Erne skated again with the minor league group at practice.

He logged 14:22 in ice time in a 5-2 win last week against the Boston Bruins. Erne picked up the secondary assist on Jonny Brodzinski’s second-period goal and was also on for a Bruins goal scored by Mark Kastelic. He recorded one shot on goal, one hit and lost two of three face-offs.

“It’s tough playing only one real game, so far,” he said. “I’m a physical player and it’s hard to do that in intersquad scrimmages. You don’t want to be physical with your own team. I’d love to be able to get into another game … if that happens, that’d be great. Just keep showing that side of my game.”

Erne may get that opportunity if Jimmy Vesey is out for any length of time. The veteran forward sustained a lower-body injury — a non-contact injury — at practice Sunday. Though coach Peter Laviolette didn’t sound too concerned, Vesey is being evaluated .

Any absence by Vesey opens the door for Erne. Though Adam Edstrom and Matt Rempe right now would slot in as the wings with center Sam Carrick on the fourth line with Vesey sidelined, Erne could force his way into the mix, possibly even to battle Brodzinski for the 13th forward role.

If not that, perhaps an extended look in preseason games could help Erne land an AHL contract with the Rangers. Or possibly a deal with another organization.

But as he says, right now it’s day by day for Erne.

