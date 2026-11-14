🚨 One person killed in Forestport house explosion and fire

🚨 Fatal house explosion and fire under investigation in Forestport

On November 13, 2026, around 5:33 p.m., New York State Police and multiple fire departments responded to a reported explosion and residential structure fire at 11313 McKoon Road in the town of Forestport.

Emergency crews found one person deceased inside the home.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating, along with the Oneida County Cause and Origin Team and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control. Local fire departments from Forestport, Stittville, Barneveld, Remsen, and Woodgate, plus the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, also assisted.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation. Officials say more information will be shared when available.

For questions or information, contact Troop D Public Information Officer, Trooper Jennifer Jiron.