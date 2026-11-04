🔧 Forest Park, OH HVAC Pros Needed – Multiple Cannabis Facility Roles

Forest Park is turning into a quiet hotspot for skilled trades, especially for folks who know their way around commercial HVAC. If you’ve got experience and like the idea of steady indoor work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: King City Gardens (KCG)

King City Gardens (KCG) Location: Forest Park, OH (facility at 12171 Omniplex Ct, Cincinnati, OH 45240)

(facility at 12171 Omniplex Ct, Cincinnati, OH 45240) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle commercial HVAC systems, building automation, and humidity control in a large cannabis grow facility. This is a hands-on role for someone with 8+ years of commercial HVAC experience and a Universal EPA Certification, plus comfort working in a highly regulated cannabis environment. Full-time staff get health, vision, and dental after 30 days.

Alternate posting of the same role: HVAC Technician on Indeed

Employer: King City Gardens (KCG)

King City Gardens (KCG) Location: Forest Park, OH (12171 Omniplex Ct, Cincinnati, OH 45240)

(12171 Omniplex Ct, Cincinnati, OH 45240) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior HVAC role where you’ll lead maintenance efforts, mentor techs, and cut down on outside contractor use. You’ll work on rooftop units, split systems, chillers, boilers, exhaust, and humidity control in a fast-paced cannabis facility. Requires 7+ years commercial/industrial HVAC, Universal EPA Certification, and prior lead/journeyman/foreman experience. Full-time staff get health, vision, and dental after 30 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting answers the last few questions you have.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.