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Forest Park
Overnight water shutoff on 500 block of Desplaines
10 days ago
Water service will be shut off for residents on the 500 block of Desplaines on Tuesday, November 17, from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. for water main improvement work. The work will take place overnight to reduce daytime traffic and parking issues and to allow access for emergency vehicles, but construction may be noisy during those hours. Water service may be interrupted longer than the planned time, as the exact restoration time is not guaranteed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Forest Park
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