Forest Park is busy and growing, and so are the driving jobs here. If you like being on the road and getting home most nights, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Utility Lines Construction Services

Utility Lines Construction Services Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly (details at interview)

Highlights: Work 10-hour days installing and maintaining streetlights from a bucket truck and ladders. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays and vacation, and FR clothing provided. Requires a Class B CDL, ability to work at heights, and travel for storm work.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Local and regional routes with a dedicated fleet, focused on safe, on-time freight delivery. You’ll do pre/post-trip inspections, keep accurate logs, and work with customers, so a valid CDL-A and strong safety record are key.

Employer: SRS Distribution Inc. (Forest Park branch)

Location: 5158-C Kennedy Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly/bi-weekly pay + discretionary bonuses

Benefits: 401(k) with company match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, PTO (vacation, sick, volunteer, holidays, birthday, floating), medical/dental/vision, FSA, company-paid life and short-term disability, optional long-term disability and extra life insurance

Highlights: Deliver products on short and long routes, load/unload trucks, and support the warehouse. Needs 1 year delivery truck driving, forklift/warehouse experience, ability to lift up to 60 lbs, and 80% travel to branches/other locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.