Forest Park is busy with freight and night routes right now, so it’s a good moment for experienced drivers to find steady work close to home.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Full-time, local CDL-A

Pay: Not listed

Drive late-model tractor–trailers on local pick-ups and deliveries, home daily. This role is safety-focused with DOT-compliant logs, pre/post-trip inspections, and steady local freight.

Employer: Utility Lines Construction Services

Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly (details in interview)

Work from a bucket truck installing and maintaining streetlights and related gear, usually on 10-hour shifts. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays/vacation, and requires a Class B CDL plus DOT physical.

Employer: Waylanders

Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $225 per day, paid every Friday

Run overnight Monday–Friday routes in a 26’ box truck with liftgate, loading/unloading freight and keeping clean delivery records. Great if you have 2+ years box truck experience, a clean record, and want steady third-shift work.

If one of these fits you, apply soon and share with a friend who drives for a living—local leads move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.