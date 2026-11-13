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🚌 Forest Park, GA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
Forest Park is busy with freight and night routes right now, so it’s a good moment for experienced drivers to find steady work close to home.
CDL-A Truck Driver (Local)
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Forest Park, GA
- Type: Full-time, local CDL-A
- Pay: Not listed
Drive late-model tractor–trailers on local pick-ups and deliveries, home daily. This role is safety-focused with DOT-compliant logs, pre/post-trip inspections, and steady local freight.
DOT Lighting Bucket Operator
- Employer: Utility Lines Construction Services
- Location: Forest Park, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly (details in interview)
Work from a bucket truck installing and maintaining streetlights and related gear, usually on 10-hour shifts. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays/vacation, and requires a Class B CDL plus DOT physical.
Route Driver – 26’ Box Truck with Liftgate (1099, Overnight)
- Employer: Waylanders
- Location: Forest Park, GA
- Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor
- Pay: $225 per day, paid every Friday
Run overnight Monday–Friday routes in a 26’ box truck with liftgate, loading/unloading freight and keeping clean delivery records. Great if you have 2+ years box truck experience, a clean record, and want steady third-shift work.
If one of these fits you, apply soon and share with a friend who drives for a living—local leads move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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