🚌 Forest Park, GA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Driver Openings

Forest Park is busy with delivery and logistics right now, and several companies are hiring drivers. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tidewater Fleet Supply | TNT Parts

Tidewater Fleet Supply | TNT Parts Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes driving, warehouse work, and customer service. You’ll deliver truck and auto parts, help with inventory, and support a busy parts warehouse. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonuses, and company-paid life insurance.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (day)

Salary: Not listed

Drive a non-CDL box truck delivering food products to customers. Includes benefits starting around day 60, vacation and sick time from day one, paid holidays, 401(k) profit sharing, and extra perks like tuition help and discounts.

Employer: Axis Freight Group LLC

Location: Forest Park, GA (30297 warehouse)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Weekend-only (independent contractor using your own car)

Pay: About $300–$1,500 per week, paid per package (e.g., ~$674/week for 4 days at 125 parcels/day)

Pick up packages in Forest Park and deliver across nearby ZIP codes. You’ll use your own insured vehicle, a smartphone app, and get weekly payouts (Zelle, Cash App, etc.). Flexible schedules and paid training + referral program.

Employer: GNX Logistics, LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Location: Forest Park, GA (DGE7 – 2125 Anvil Block)

Type: Full-time (40–60 hours/week expected)

Pay: From $22.25 per hour

Drive an Amazon-branded vehicle, deliver packages on set routes, and work with a tight-knit team. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, referral program, and flexible scheduling.

If one of these fits your style, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—driver spots in Forest Park tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.