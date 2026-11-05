🍽️ Forest Park GA Food & Hospitality – Multiple Fun Roles

Forest Park’s food and nightlife scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, guide the crew, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. This role comes with leadership responsibility, a famously fast-paced environment, and potential benefits like paid vacation, tuition assistance, and medical/dental/vision through the franchise.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run busy shifts, coach team members, and keep the restaurant on track. You get paid training, free shift meal + discount, PTO, medical/dental/vision, education perks (GED, scholarships, online tuition) and a clear path to Assistant Manager and Restaurant Manager roles.

Employer: The Drunken Laboratory

Location: Forest Park, GA

Type: Part-time (weekend nights)

Pay: $16.00–$17.50/hour + tips + $200 bonus after 30 days

High-energy, nightlife-style job where you hype up the crowd, help run 90-minute shows, and keep the vibe going. Great for outgoing people wanting a weekend side hustle, with flexible weekend shifts and a growth path from Lab Assistant → Host → Manager.

If one of these feels like your kind of pace, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.