🔧 Forest Park, GA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Forest Park has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for full-time hours and steady routines.

Employer: Reussi Group Cleaning

Reussi Group Cleaning Location: Forest Park, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7am–3pm , ~ 40 hours/week

, Monday–Friday, , ~ Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle daily cleaning in restrooms, offices, break rooms, glass doors, and warehouse areas. Expect sweeping, mopping, trash removal, and light lifting (15 lbs); steel toe shoes and a clean criminal background are required.

Employer: Reussi Group Cleaning

Reussi Group Cleaning Location: Forest Park, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7am–3pm , ~ 40 hours/week

, Monday–Friday, , ~ Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on keeping warehouse floors in top shape using a ride-on floor scrubber. Good fit if you like working independently, can stay on task, and have reliable transportation, steel toe shoes, and a clean criminal background.

Employer: Reussi Group Cleaning

Reussi Group Cleaning Location: Forest Park, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday, 7am–3pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the full-time version, but with part-time hours. You’ll operate a ride-on floor scrubber and handle physical tasks on your feet; clean background, steel toe shoes, and dependable attendance are musts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.