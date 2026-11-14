⚠️ Forest moves ahead on wastewater plant upgrade funding

The Village of Forest Council has passed Resolution 2026-08 on November 12, 2026.

This resolution authorizes Mayor Derek R. Hastings to:

Apply to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for funding through the State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement programs

for funding through the and/or programs Sign any agreements needed to secure this financial assistance

The funding would support Phase 1 capital improvements to the Village’s wastewater treatment facility (WWTF), which the Village considers a priority infrastructure need.

There is no specific action requested from residents at this time; this is an update that the Village is formally seeking state funding to help pay for these wastewater system upgrades.