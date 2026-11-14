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Ohio
⚠️ Forest seeks state funds for wastewater plant upgrades
13 days ago
⚠️ Forest moves ahead on wastewater plant upgrade funding
The Village of Forest Council has passed Resolution 2026-08 on November 12, 2026.
This resolution authorizes Mayor Derek R. Hastings to:
- Apply to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for funding through the State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement programs
- Sign any agreements needed to secure this financial assistance
The funding would support Phase 1 capital improvements to the Village’s wastewater treatment facility (WWTF), which the Village considers a priority infrastructure need.
There is no specific action requested from residents at this time; this is an update that the Village is formally seeking state funding to help pay for these wastewater system upgrades.
More Info: Resolution 2026-08: OPWC Application for Phase 1 W...
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