⚠️ Forest applies for funding to fix Smith & Railroad Streets

The Village of Forest Council passed Resolution 2026-07 on November 12, 2026.

This resolution lets Mayor Derek R. Hastings apply to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for money to make capital improvements to Smith Street and Railroad Street. The village considers these street upgrades a priority need and a good fit for the state’s State Capital Improvement and Local Transportation Improvement programs.

Right now, this step is about applying for funding and allowing the mayor to sign any needed agreements if the money is approved. There is no specific action requested from residents at this time, but it’s useful to know that improvements to these streets are being actively pursued.