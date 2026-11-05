🚔 Forest, MS Security Jobs: Multiple Patrol & Part-Time Roles

Forest has a steady need for security pros right now, especially around local plants and facilities. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Forest, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.96/hour

Schedule: Tue & Wed, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Tue & Wed, Focus: Access control at an aerospace and defense site

You’ll verify IDs and credentials, watch cameras and alarms, and patrol entrances and restricted areas. Good fit if you want steady anchor shifts with the option to pick up extra hours at other sites.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Forest, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.66/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sun, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Fri & Sun, Focus: Unarmed patrol at a food & beverage production facility

This role is all about walking and driving patrols, watching the perimeter, and checking access points. Night owls who like quiet shifts and clear routines will probably enjoy this one.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Forest, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.66/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Mon–Fri, Focus: Facility and perimeter patrol at a food & beverage site

You’ll handle daily patrols, monitor access, write reports, and support plant operations while following safety and sanitation rules. Solid pick if you want a full-time, steady schedule with benefits and room to grow.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.