Ranger girls swim team prepares for section meet

The Forest Lake girls swim team finished second in a triangular meet featuring three teams from Section 7AA at Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Duluth East won the meet with 288 points, while the Rangers finished with 214 points to outscore the host school C-I, which had 152.

Junior Sylvie Fallon was a double winner for Forest Lake in the meet, taking first in the 100 fly (1:03.97) and the 100 back (1:05.10).

Other individual winners for the Rangers included freshman Savannah Jones, who won the one-meter diving with a score of 172.35, and sophomore Britta Hokeness, whose time of 1:11.99 won the 100 breast. Forest Lake’s 400 free relay of Fallon, freshman Fiona Luthner, Hokeness and senior Delaney Nilius also was a winner with a time of 4:00.49.

The Rangers then hosted Stillwater on Thursday, Oct. 22 and lost to the Ponies by a score of 101-77. Individual winners for Forest Lake included Fallon in the 100 back (1:04.63) and Nilius in the 100 breast (1:04.37). And the Rangers 200 medley relay of Hokeness, Nilius, Fallon and junior Lizzy Ferraro was a winner with a time of 1:53.95, as was the 400 free relay of Fallon, Luthner, freshman Maren Koschak and Hokeness with a 4:08.04 clocking.

The next meet for Forest Lake will be the Section 7AA Championship, which will be hosted by Coon Rapids at the Northdale Middle School pool on Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 12-14.