Forest Lake’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in precision machining and plastics. If you like clean shops, steady hours, and solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Velosity CMD

Velosity CMD Location: Forest Lake, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–1:30am

Pay: $28.50–$42.75/hour + comprehensive benefits Work on high-tech CNC mill/turn machines making precision metal or plastic parts. Great fit if you like programming, set-ups, and a 4-day workweek with strong benefits and quarterly bonus potential.

Employer: Velosity CMD

Velosity CMD Location: Forest Lake, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Pay: $28.50–$42.75/hour + 5% quarterly bonus target

+ Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus (some exclusions apply) Split your time between CNC mill set-ups and programming (about 60/40). Ideal if you’re confident with Mastercam, enjoy problem-solving, and want steady daytime hours in a clean, climate-controlled shop.

Employer: Velosity CMD

Velosity CMD Location: Forest Lake, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–1:30am

Pay: $25.43–$38.15/hour + 5% quarterly bonus target

+ Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus (some exclusions apply) Run CNC mills focused on rough cutting and shaping metal before final machining. Good for machinists with a couple years’ experience who like a 4-day week, overtime potential, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Velosity Forest Lake

Velosity Forest Lake Location: Forest Lake, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Schedule: Sun–Thu, 11:00pm–7:30am

Pay: $21.01–$28.00/hour + 5% quarterly bonus target Keep production running by moving, mixing, and tracking raw materials and packaging. Great if you’re comfortable with forklifts, inventory systems, and night shift work, and want strong benefits plus PTO.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.