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Forest Lake
🏭 Forest Lake, MN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Forest Lake’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in precision machining and plastics. If you like clean shops, steady hours, and solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.
CNC Mill Turn Machinist – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Velosity CMD
- Location: Forest Lake, MN (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–1:30am
- Pay: $28.50–$42.75/hour + comprehensive benefits Work on high-tech CNC mill/turn machines making precision metal or plastic parts. Great fit if you like programming, set-ups, and a 4-day workweek with strong benefits and quarterly bonus potential.
CNC Mill Setup Machinist/Programmer – $3,000 Sign-On (1st Shift)
- Employer: Velosity CMD
- Location: Forest Lake, MN (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm
- Pay: $28.50–$42.75/hour + 5% quarterly bonus target
- Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus (some exclusions apply) Split your time between CNC mill set-ups and programming (about 60/40). Ideal if you’re confident with Mastercam, enjoy problem-solving, and want steady daytime hours in a clean, climate-controlled shop.
CNC Mill Machinist – 2nd Shift – $3,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Velosity CMD
- Location: Forest Lake, MN (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–1:30am
- Pay: $25.43–$38.15/hour + 5% quarterly bonus target
- Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus (some exclusions apply) Run CNC mills focused on rough cutting and shaping metal before final machining. Good for machinists with a couple years’ experience who like a 4-day week, overtime potential, and clear growth paths.
Material Handler – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Velosity Forest Lake
- Location: Forest Lake, MN (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Schedule: Sun–Thu, 11:00pm–7:30am
- Pay: $21.01–$28.00/hour + 5% quarterly bonus target Keep production running by moving, mixing, and tracking raw materials and packaging. Great if you’re comfortable with forklifts, inventory systems, and night shift work, and want strong benefits plus PTO.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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