🛒 Forest Lake Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $34/hr

Forest Lake has some solid retail openings right now, from gas station leadership to grocery and dollar store roles. Good mix of full-time and part-time with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)

Holiday Stationstores (Circle K) Location: 31 SW 19th St, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 – $18.50/hour

Lead a busy convenience store, help run daily operations, and support the team. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Circle K / Holiday Stationstores

Circle K / Holiday Stationstores Location: 6571 N. Lake Blvd, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 – $18.50/hour

Similar assistant manager role at a different Forest Lake location. Great if you like a fast-paced environment, leading a team, and want management experience with strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)

Holiday Stationstores (Circle K) Location: 31 SW 19th St, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Type: Full-time (evenings & overnights)

(evenings & overnights) Pay: $13.50 – $15.00/hour

Front-line customer role: run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp. Weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, 401(k) with match, and lots of chances to move up.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 239 12th St SW, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50 – $16.00/hour

Help with stocking, freight, cleaning, and running the register in a busy dollar store. Good fit if you like staying active and want part-time hours with benefits options and education assistance.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2274

Location: 200 12th St SW, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $34/hour + performance incentives & premiums

Lead the fresh foods area, keep meat and produce stocked, safe, and looking great. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase, and paid education through Live Better U.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.