⚠️ Online card payments to Forest Hill paused for now

Effective immediately, the City of Forest Hill has turned off online credit card payments due to an issue with the payment system.

Until further notice:

You can pay in person at City Hall using cash or check only .

using . No online credit card payments are being accepted right now.

If you recently paid online by card, check your bank or card statement to make sure the charge looks correct.

The City will share an update when online payments are working again.