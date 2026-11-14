📅 Baby storytime & playtime at Forest Grove Library

Bring your little one to Giggles & Wiggles Storytime on Monday, November 16, 2026 at the Forest Grove City Library, 2114 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116.

This session is for babies ages 0–2 and their caregivers. You’ll bounce, rhyme, tickle, sing, and read together to help build early literacy skills.

Storytime: 10:00–10:30 a.m.

Playtime: 10:30–11:00 a.m.

Just show up with your baby and enjoy some fun, low-pressure time together in a kid-friendly space.