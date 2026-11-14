📅 Cocoa with a Cop at the Library on Dec. 5

Bring the family to Cocoa with a Cop on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Forest Grove City Library, 2114 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, OR 97116.

The Forest Grove Police Department is teaming up with Parks & Rec and the library during Holiday in the Grove for:

Free hot cocoa

Crafts

Donuts

A chance to chat with the chief and meet local officers

All are invited – kids, teens, and adults.

For more information, email lquinsland@forestgrove-or.gov.