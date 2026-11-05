🛒 Forest Grove OR Retail Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Forest Grove has some solid front-line retail roles right now, from entry-level cashier work to running a full department. Good mix of flexible hours and growth paths if you like helping customers.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Safeway / Albertsons Companies Location: Forest Grove, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, keep items organized for pickup, and stay moving around the store. Good fit if you like a fast pace, using handheld tech, and want flexible schedules, weekly pay, and store discounts.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Safeway / Albertsons Companies Location: Forest Grove, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the seafood department, from freshness and displays to training clerks and managing inventory. This is a hands-on manager role with weekly pay, benefits for eligible staff, and clear leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Bi-Mart

Location: Forest Grove, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.80 – $19.50 per hour

Front-end role with lots of customer contact, plus some stocking and inventory work. Bi-Mart is employee-owned, offers store discounts, paid time off, holidays, and a 401(k), with extra health benefits for full-time staff.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.