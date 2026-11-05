Forest Grove officials point to financial pressures after apparent police bond defeat

Forest Grove officials believe financial concerns, rather than outright opposition to a new police station, contributed to voters’ rejection of a $29.5 million bond measure for the second time in less than two years.

The defeat of Measure 34-353 would leave the city facing the same question it confronted in May 2025: how to address the limitations of its aging police station without voter-approved funding for a replacement.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 56.8% of voters opposed the measure, while 43.3% supported it. Opposition appears to be stronger than in May 2025, when 52.3% voted against the previous bond and 47.7% supported it.

Results remain unofficial until they are certified by Nov. 30.

Forest Grove Police Chief David Marzilli told the News-Times that he and Mayor Malynda Wenzl shared similar views about the election results.

“Ultimately, we believe the outcome was likely a financial decision for many voters during a very challenging economy, rather than a reflection of whether they believe the police department needs a new facility,” Marzilli said. “Mayor Wenzl and I both believe city staff did a great job informing the community about the needs and challenges associated with the current police facility.”

Those efforts included tours of the station, community engagement events, online resources and a series of educational videos.

Aging facility, growing needs

The proposed bond would have funded construction of a two-story, 21,500-square-foot police station on city-owned property at 19th Avenue and Birch Street, replacing the existing 12,120-square-foot facility at 2102 Pacific Ave.

Built in 1977 to accommodate 12 officers, the current station now houses 42 employees and faces numerous space, storage and accessibility limitations, according to city officials.

During a tour in October, Marzilli and Wenzl highlighted cramped workspaces, limited privacy for victims and witnesses, evidence storage spilling into former holding cells and concerns about the building’s ability to withstand a major earthquake.

Although the bond amount remained unchanged from the May 2025 proposal, the estimated property tax rate decreased from 77 cents to 69 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Under the latest proposal, the average homeowner would have paid approximately $193 annually, or $16 per month, over 20 years.

What comes next?

City officials have not announced whether they will pursue another bond, revise the project or explore alternative funding options.

“As for next steps, city staff and the council will evaluate the options available to us,” Marzilli said.

For now, the department will continue operating from its existing station.

“In the meantime, the Forest Grove Police Department remains committed to providing professional police services to the residents of Forest Grove,” Marzilli said.