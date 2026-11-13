undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Forest Acres
📅 Free Sweet Seasons 2026 holiday festival in Forest Acres
11 days ago
📅 Free Sweet Seasons holiday festival returns Dec. 1
Sweet Seasons is back in Forest Acres on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, with a full night of free family fun.
Enjoy:
- Christmas tree lighting countdown with Forest Acres City Council
- Free face painting, balloon animals, and hot chocolate (by Lowes Foods)
- Free photos with Santa and The Grinch
- Kids’ coloring station and Letters to the North Pole table
- Performances by local school choirs, dance groups, AC Flora Marching Band and the 282nd Army Brass Band from Fort Jackson
Food and treats will be available from vendors like Bamboo Cottage, Billy G's, Boca Grande Burritos, Crumbl Cookies, Handel's Ice Cream, Jeb's Hot Dogs, Lazy Daisy Coffee, Margarita Man, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and more.
Parking (always free):
- Cardinal Crossing parking deck (on-site)
- Behind Lowes Foods
- Overflow at City Hall and Gills Creek Memorial Park
The evening will be emceed by WIS-TV’s Hannah Burbank.
Sweet Seasons is family-friendly, but please leave pets at home.
More Info: Sweet Seasons 2026 | City of Forest Acres, SC
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.