📅 Free Sweet Seasons holiday festival returns Dec. 1

Sweet Seasons is back in Forest Acres on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, with a full night of free family fun.

Enjoy:

Christmas tree lighting countdown with Forest Acres City Council

Free face painting, balloon animals, and hot chocolate (by Lowes Foods )

face painting, balloon animals, and hot chocolate (by ) Free photos with Santa and The Grinch

photos with and Kids’ coloring station and Letters to the North Pole table

table Performances by local school choirs, dance groups, AC Flora Marching Band and the 282nd Army Brass Band from Fort Jackson

Food and treats will be available from vendors like Bamboo Cottage, Billy G's, Boca Grande Burritos, Crumbl Cookies, Handel's Ice Cream, Jeb's Hot Dogs, Lazy Daisy Coffee, Margarita Man, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and more.

Parking (always free):

Cardinal Crossing parking deck (on-site)

(on-site) Behind Lowes Foods

Overflow at City Hall and Gills Creek Memorial Park

The evening will be emceed by WIS-TV’s Hannah Burbank.

Sweet Seasons is family-friendly, but please leave pets at home.