🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Fordyce, AR at Millcreek

Fordyce has a small but steady healthcare scene, and Millcreek Behavioral Health is one of the main local employers. If you’re looking to stay close to home and work in mental and behavioral health, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Millcreek Behavioral Health

Millcreek Behavioral Health Location: Fordyce, AR

Fordyce, AR Type: Full-time (12-hour shifts; days, nights, weekends)

(12-hour shifts; days, nights, weekends) Salary: Not listed

Join a residential treatment center serving children and teens with mental health and developmental challenges. This role is hands-on bedside nursing: monitoring patients, giving meds safely, documenting carefully, and working with a full care team. Great fit if you’re an LPN with at least 1 year of experience and want consistent shifts in behavioral health.

Employer: Millcreek Behavioral Health (Acadia Healthcare)

Millcreek Behavioral Health (Acadia Healthcare) Location: Fordyce, AR

Fordyce, AR Type: Full-time (12-hour shifts; flexible days/nights/weekends)

(12-hour shifts; flexible days/nights/weekends) Salary: Not listed

Open to new grad and experienced RNs, this role focuses on assessing physical and behavioral health, creating care plans, and coordinating treatment for youth in residential care. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, disability, EAP, tuition help) and strong experience in psychiatric/behavioral nursing.

Employer: Millcreek Behavioral Health

Millcreek Behavioral Health Location: Fordyce, AR

Fordyce, AR Type: Likely Full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, group, and family therapy for patients with emotional and mental health disorders. You’ll handle psychosocial assessments, treatment planning, discharge planning, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team. Best for a master’s-level, licensed therapist with several years of experience and a heart for youth in treatment.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.