Ford City Borough is seeking letters of interest from Ford City Borough residents to serve on the Ford City Planning Commission, which advises Borough Council on land use, development, zoning changes, and the Borough’s comprehensive plan. Applicants must live in Ford City Borough, be willing to attend regular meetings, review materials in advance, and provide fair and objective input on development and zoning matters. Letters of interest, including name, address, contact information, relevant background, and a short statement on why you want to serve, may be emailed to secretary@fordcityborough.org or delivered/mailed to Ford City Borough, 1000 4th Avenue, Ford City, PA 16226.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ford City Borough